Richland teen already has multiple felonies. Police looking for him again

Police are hunting for a Richland felon who turned 18 with multiple felony convictions already on his record.
Blake C. Wallace was 17 when he and three other people allegedly went into a Dayton trailer where Jayson Love, 31 was visiting three friends in 2017, according to court documents.
The three men, including Juan Castaneda, were asking for a man named “Mac.” When they found out he wasn’t there, they went to leave. On their way out, Castaneda shot Love once in the leg.
Castaneda, of Pasco, is serving 25 years after pleading guilty to three counts of unlawful imprisonment and one count each of first-degree burglary and first-degree assault.
Wallace is facing one count of first-degree burglary, four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of unlawful imprisonment. He was arrested by Pasco police last September, but skipped a November court hearing. A bench warrant was issued.
The shooting happened less than a year after Wallace pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in Benton County. He was sentenced to a year in Department of Corrections custody. He allegedly violated terms of his release and is wanted in connection with that.
It is just the latest in a series of court cases that started when Wallace was 14, including convictions for arson, theft and destroying property, all in Benton County.
Wallace is 5-foot-8, 160 pounds and has red hair and hazel eyes. “Samantha” is tattooed on his right arm.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest. People can submit a tip by calling 509-586-8477, 800-222-8477 or by submitting a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.
