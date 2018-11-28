A convicted teen killer will have to wait until next year to find out how long he’ll be in prison

A Jan. 22 sentencing date has been set for a convicted killer who could go to prison for twice as long as he has been alive.
Pedro Cadenas, 18, returned to a Franklin County courtroom on Tuesday, just one day after he was convicted in the July 4, 2017, death of Jorge Rodriguez.
The jury of eight men and four women took half a day to deliberate before returning three felony guilty verdicts.
Cadenas denied he was involved in shooting Rodriguez, who suffered severe brain damage and died 3 1/2 weeks after he was shot in the head.
Rodriguez, 51, had stopped at a grocery store to pick up tomatoes on his way home to a Fourth of July party. The teen got into Rodriguez’s Cadillac Escalade at some point and shot him while on Lewis Street.
After Rodriguez crashed the SUV and sought help from passers-by, Cadenas tried to steal the SUV but it was too damaged to drive.
Cadenas was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful gun possession and attempted vehicle theft. The murder charge included the special allegation he was armed with a gun.
The teen is facing 28 years and five months to just over 36 years in prison.
Also Tuesday, Cadenas’ second trial for two alleged jail assaults was delayed nearly three months to March 6.
In that case, he is accused of attacking corrections officers twice last May.
He temporarily was moved to the state prison in Walla Walla because of safety concerns with the Franklin County jail staff, but has since been ordered back to the Pasco facility by a judge.
