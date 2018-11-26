Murder verdict read in Pedro Cadenas trial

Pedro Cadenas, 18, is found guilty by a Franklin County jury of killing Jorge Rodriguez of Pasco who had been on a grocery run before joining Fourth of July festivities.
Pedro Cadenas, 18, is found guilty by a Franklin County jury of killing Jorge Rodriguez of Pasco who had been on a grocery run before joining Fourth of July festivities.
Crime

Teen intentionally killed a Pasco father on a grocery store run, say jurors

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

November 26, 2018 04:17 PM

Pasco, WA

An 18-year-old was convicted Monday of killing a Pasco father who had been on a grocery run before joining Fourth of July festivities.

Pedro Cadenas stared straight ahead Monday as a clerk read the guilty verdicts that will send the teen to prison for the death of Jorge Rodriguez.

The Franklin County Superior Court jury started deliberating Monday morning, and announced it had a decision shortly before 2 p.m.

It initially got the case Wednesday evening, just before the long Thanksgiving holiday break.

Cadenas was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful gun possession and second-degree attempted vehicle theft.

Pasco Sgt. Chad Pettijohn testifies about the Fourth of July shooting of Jorge Rodriguez during the murder trial for Pedro Cadenas in Franklin County Superior Court.

The murder charge includes the special allegation he was armed with a gun when he killed Rodriguez on July 4, 2017.

Rodriguez, 51, died 3 1/2 weeks after he was shot driving his SUV on Lewis Street.

The father of three and soon-to-be grandfather had gone to the grocery store to pick up tomatoes before heading home.

Jorge Rodriguez.jpg
Jorge Rodriguez
Courtesy the Rodriguez family

At some point, Cadenas got into the passenger seat of Rodriguez’s Cadillac Escalade. He shot the driver at 10:30 p.m., causing the Cadillac to leave the road and crash through a fence and into a parked car.

Surveillance video from a business near the crash shows Cadenas and Rodriguez getting out of the SUV.

Prosecutors had called it a “random act of violence.”

Pedro Cadenas guilty
Pedro Cadenas, 18, is handcuffed by a corrections officer following a guilty verdict Monday in his murder trial in Franklin County Superior Court. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Rodriguez, who was bleeding from his face, waved down passers-by and dialed his daughter’s number so someone could share that her father had been shot.

Meanwhile, Cadenas tried to drive off in the Cadillac, but was forced to abandon those efforts because the gas tank was stuck on a fence post. He then ran off, and was arrested two days later in Sunnyside.

