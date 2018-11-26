Teen intentionally killed a Pasco father on a grocery store run, say jurors

An 18-year-old was convicted Monday of killing a Pasco father who had been on a grocery run before joining Fourth of July festivities.
Pedro Cadenas stared straight ahead Monday as a clerk read the guilty verdicts that will send the teen to prison for the death of Jorge Rodriguez.
The Franklin County Superior Court jury started deliberating Monday morning, and announced it had a decision shortly before 2 p.m.
It initially got the case Wednesday evening, just before the long Thanksgiving holiday break.
Cadenas was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful gun possession and second-degree attempted vehicle theft.
The murder charge includes the special allegation he was armed with a gun when he killed Rodriguez on July 4, 2017.
Rodriguez, 51, died 3 1/2 weeks after he was shot driving his SUV on Lewis Street.
The father of three and soon-to-be grandfather had gone to the grocery store to pick up tomatoes before heading home.
At some point, Cadenas got into the passenger seat of Rodriguez’s Cadillac Escalade. He shot the driver at 10:30 p.m., causing the Cadillac to leave the road and crash through a fence and into a parked car.
Surveillance video from a business near the crash shows Cadenas and Rodriguez getting out of the SUV.
Prosecutors had called it a “random act of violence.”
Rodriguez, who was bleeding from his face, waved down passers-by and dialed his daughter’s number so someone could share that her father had been shot.
Meanwhile, Cadenas tried to drive off in the Cadillac, but was forced to abandon those efforts because the gas tank was stuck on a fence post. He then ran off, and was arrested two days later in Sunnyside.
