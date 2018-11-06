Police are hunting for Chevy Blazer that killed a Pasco father of four and didn’t stop

Police are hunting for a Chevy Blazer that killed a father of four in a hit-and-run crash Sunday in Pasco.
State patrol investigators suspect a late ‘90s or early 2000s model Blazer hit Martin Perez Garcia, 27, of Pasco as he walked near Highway 395 and Argent Road.
Police believe Garcia was hit sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. after daylight savings time pushed back the clocks.
A passing driver found Garcia around 11 a.m. between Argent Road, the northbound ramp of the highway, and the westbound ramp from Interstate 182 just west of Columbia Basin College.
Investigators are not sure about the color of the Blazer.
The driver’s side fog lamp was left on the ground nearby, said the WSP.
Anyone with information is asked to call the state patrol’s Kennewick office at 509-734-7034.
Garcia’s family set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral expenses.
The father of three boys and a girl lived in the Tri-Cities for 22 years after being born in Mexico. He worked in construction.
