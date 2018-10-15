He claimed he fired blanks at a ‘burglar.’ The Richland man was holding bullets in his hand

A man shot in the hip Friday had been arguing with the alleged shooter after finding his fiancée at the other man’s Richland apartment.
Marvin O. Thomas initially called 911 at 12:11 p.m. to report a burglar at the Cedar North Apartments.
The 32-year-old claimed a man, holding a small knife in his left hand, had tried to come in through a window.
Less than four hours later, Thomas was booked into the Benton County jail on allegations he shot the “burglar” during an argument.
A witness told police that the victim had nothing in his hands when Thomas started firing, court documents show.
Thomas has an investigative hold for first-degree assault. Bail is set at $100,000.
The victim’s condition is unknown. His name was not disclosed in documents.
Police on Friday said his wound was not life-threatening.
Officers were responding to the 1621 George Washington Way complex for the burglary when a call also came in about shots fired in the area.
Thomas became uncooperative when officers at his front door wanted to know more about the burglary, court documents said. He claimed he had fired blanks, but was holding a couple of bullets and refused to hand them over, documents said.
Police left the apartment, but a short time later found a man and a woman walking near Jadwin Avenue and Torbett Street. The man had a gunshot wound in his left hip.
The victim told officers he had been at an apartment in the B building, just off Van Giesen Street, and was shot by a man.
He said he was standing about 9 feet from Thomas while the two were arguing. Thomas threatened to shoot him and then began firing, court documents said.
Police returned to the apartment and detained Thomas.
Thomas had a handgun magazine in his pocket, and both live handgun rounds and shell casings were found on the grass just off his patio, documents said.
