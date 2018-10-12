1 shot in Richland midday dispute

A man was shot at a Richland apartment complex at noon Friday.
Richland police said they arrested another man in connection with the shooting at the Cedar North Apartments on 1620 George Washington Way.
The shooting was at an apartment in the B building of the complex just off Van Giesen Street next to a Walgreens.
It’s unclear if the shooting was inside or outside the apartment.
Officers said they were waiting for a warrant before searching for the gun inside the apartment of the suspect, who initially reported that someone was trying to break into his apartment.
The victim was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with a wound that was not life-threatening.
No other details about the shooting were released.
