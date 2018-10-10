This 18-time felon is back behind bars in Kennewick

An 18-time felon is behind bars again — this time accused of shooting out the rear windows of a minivan in Kennewick more than a week ago.
Kennewick police caught up with Paul McVay, 46, at a Huntington Avenue home late Tuesday night.
They began looking for him on Sept. 28 after he allegedly shot the van with a pellet gun at 1 p.m. after arguing with someone in the passenger seat, said police.
Witnesses reported McVay walked away before police arrived. No one in the van was hurt.
He was booked into the Benton County jail on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.
Prosecutors are reviewing if charges should be filed, said police.
McVay was serving a 24-year prison term for a 2013 stabbing outside the Union Gospel Mission in Pasco before it was overturned by an appeals court.
Witnesses claimed McVay used a pocketknife to stab a 21-year-old man in the left arm and chest.
McVay has spent much of his adult life in and out of prison. He has 18 felony convictions, including identity theft, forgery, possession and delivery of drugs and gun possession.
