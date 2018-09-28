Police hunting for man after he opens fire on van in Kennewick

Police are hunting for a 46-year-old man who shot out the windows of a van on Bruneau Place.
Paul McVay allegedly opened fire at the vehicle around 12:50 p.m. after having a disagreement with the person in the passenger’s seat, Kennewick police said. Witnesses reported McVay walked away before police arrived, Kennewick Officer Cory McGee said.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
It’s unclear what they were arguing about.
Officers searched the area for McVay, but couldn’t find him. He was wearing a blue hat, gray T-shirt and khaki-colored pants. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
“We believe this to be an isolated incident and do not believe the public to be in any danger,” Kennewick police said.
Anyone with information about where he is should call 911.
