Suspect named in Sunday’s killing of a Tri-Citian near the Kennewick mall

Kennewick police have named an Everett man as a suspect in the Sunday shooting death in a parking lot by Columbia Center Boulevard.
They are searching for Devan Thompson, 31. He is also accused of being a felon in possession of a gun, police said in a news release.
Investigators believe Thompson drove a silver 2016 Nissan Rogue away from the parking lot where Hakim Omar Ward, 28, of Richland, was shot. The Nissan has Washington license plate BJZ5180.
Kennewick police reported getting a call of a shooting in the Red Lion Hotel parking lot on the 1100 block of Columbia Center Boulevard at 10:18 a.m. Sunday
They determined that the dispute began in the parking lot of the AT&T store next to the Red Lion Hotel parking lot.
The shooting was not a random act and there is no concern for the safety of Kennewick residents, according to police.
Police found Ward directly across Columbia Center Boulevard from the AT&T store in the parking lot of Payless ShoeSource and Chipotle, where his friend had taken him after he was shot.
Ward was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but he died later.
Benton County Coroner John Hansens said he plans an autopsy Tuesday morning.
Kennewick police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about the incident or knows the whereabouts of Thompson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
