Man shot in parking lot just off Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick

A man was shot shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday in a busy area off Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick.
Kennewick police reported getting a call of a shooting in the parking lot of Red Lion Hotel just south of Columbia Center mall at 10:18 a.m.
They arrived and found a man who had been shot across Columbia Center Boulevard to the west of the hotel, according to police reports
He was taken to the hospital.
Evidence was found in the Red Lion parking lot, according to police.
The shooting was not a random act, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
