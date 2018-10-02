Armed robbery suspect picked up at Kennewick hotel

A man suspected of a Sunday armed robbery in Franklin County was in jail Tuesday, along with two other men picked up as part of the investigation.
Several law enforcement agencies cooperated to make arrests in Pasco and at a Kennewick hotel.
Joel Vasquez, 37, of Pasco, is accused of robbing Sandoval’s Market in Basin City using a small-caliber handgun at about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said he left in a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup that Pasco police say was stolen earlier Sunday from the 2100 block of East Lewis Street.
The new owner of the pickup had left the keys in it while he had lunch.
A Washington state trooper spotted a pickup on West Lewis Street that matched the description of the one stolen at around 11:40 p.m. Monday night.
Troopers and police arrested the pickup’s driver, Elias Bustos, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
His passenger, Travis Shandy, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to Pasco police.
Officers also found a pistol in the pickup.
Pasco police are still investigating who actually stole the pickup Sunday.
Vasquez was later arrested at the Baymont Inn on West 27th Place and booked into the Franklin County jail at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail logs.
He is being held on suspicion of first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
