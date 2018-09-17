Coroner ID’s shooting suspect found dead in park

The man who killed himself Saturday night in a Pasco park after a domestic violence shooting has been identified as Juan Delamora.
He was 29 and a Pasco resident, said Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel.
Pasco police responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of Fortaleza Lane and Luna Drive in Pasco about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
They found a woman with a serious, but not life-threatening gunshot wound, standing in the front yard of her neighbor’s house.
The shooter, who she knew, had run off and witnesses said he had a gun, according to Pasco police.
Officers from several departments helped search for the suspect. Several parties with many children and bounce houses were being held in the area.
Police dog Lemon joined the search and six minutes later found Delamora dead of a gunshot wound in a field at Tierra Vida Park, according to Pasco police.
Delamora was an agricultural laborer who had lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.
