Domestic violence shooting ends in Pasco suicide, police say

A man is dead after reportedly killed himself in a park in east Pasco following a domestic violence-related shooting Saturday night.
Pasco police said the man apparently shot a woman he knew about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Fortaleza Lane and Luna Drive.
The woman was seriously hurt but it was not a life-threatening injury, police said. Neighbors started reporting the sound of gunfire to police, including one neighbor who said the unnamed suspect was shooting at him.
After helping the woman, officers from several departments joined in the search for the suspect and tried to protect the neighborhood because there were several parties underway with inflatable bounce houses and lots of children.
Officers from Pasco, Richland, Washington State Patrol and Franklin and Benton counties joined the search. A police dog named Lemon found the suspect in six minutes in Tierra Vida Park, however, the man already was dead, said police.
Police are still investigating what happened but they ask that anyone with any information about the shooting is call 545-3421, or 628-0333 after hours, reference case 18-54320.
