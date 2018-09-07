Mental health report on accused Winco shooter delayed

A state psychologist looking into the mental health of the accused Richland WinCo shooter needs more time to finish the evaluation.
Matthew D. McQuin remains in the Benton County jail on $500,000 bail.
He’s already been interviewed by Randall Strandquist from Eastern State Hospital.
But since McQuin is from Umatilla, Ore., the psychologist said he needs more time to get McQuin’s out-of-state records. He said the additional information will help him complete an accurate evaluation.
Strandquist is required to make a formal extension request because both state and federal law say jail-based evaluations must be done within two weeks.
The evaluation was ordered on Aug. 9 to see if McQuin is competent to proceed to a trial, along with determining if there were any issues of insanity or diminished capacity when he walked into the crowded grocery store and shot a customer in the head.
Richland police say McQuin shot Jenna Kline, a woman he didn’t know, then put the gun on a checkout stand and waited on a nearby bench for police to arrive.
He told investigation he believed she was part of a group that is out to get him and was about to spray him with a chemical, said court documents.
Kline, a veterinarian, was wounded but not critically injured.
McQuin is charged with attempted first-degree murder, with the allegation he was armed with a .22-caliber Ruger pistol on July 30.
The psychologist’s request for the delay was approved by Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes without a hearing.
McQuin is expected back in court Sept. 20 to review the status of the evaluation.
