She was out walking her dog. Police say the driver who hit her was drunk

A 54-year-old man’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit to drive when he is accused of hitting a woman with her dog in a Kennewick crosswalk.
Craig D. Owens pleaded innocent Friday in Benton County Superior Court to felony vehicular assault.
The Kennewick man is in jail on $15,000 bail pending his trial on Oct. 29.
Witnesses told police that Shauna Shikany and her dog were walking south in a crosswalk on Kennewick Avenue at Olympia Street, when Owens’ truck sped into the intersection.
Owens was headed north and witnesses said it looked like he was going to turn right onto Kennewick Avenue when he struck Shikany, court documents said. It happened about 8:20 p.m. Sept. 2.
Officers said Owens had glassy eyes, slow speech and his breath smelled like alcohol. He struggled to find his driver’s license even though it was in clear view in his wallet, documents said.
The windshield of Owens’ truck was smashed with the cracks coming from one impact point in the middle. He claimed the window was already broken before the collision, court documents said.
Owens also told police that he did not have any alcohol that day.
He agreed to a breathalyzer test, which had a reading of 0.267 percent, documents said. The legal limit to drive in Washington state is 0.08 percent.
Shikany, 53, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick with a broken pelvis and injuries to her head, face, and left arm and shoulder.
