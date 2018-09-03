Kennewick woman hit by suspected drunken driver

A 54-year-old man is being held without bail for hitting a pedestrian crossing a street near downtown Kennewick.
Craig D. Owens may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the 8:20 p.m. Sunday crash, according to Kennewick police.
He was booked into the Benton County jail at 11:10 p.m. on suspicion of felony vehicular assault.
The victim, Shauna Shikany, had been walking south on North Olympia Street when she was struck by Owens’ vehicle in the intersection at West Kennewick Avenue.
The 53-year-old Kennewick woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Tri-City hospital for treatment. She is believed to be in stable condition, according to an updated news release from police.
Owens, who lives in Kennewick, was arrested at the scene. The intersection was closed for some time.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
