He ignored a court order. His ex now has permanent nerve damage after an attack

A Kennewick woman will have permanent nerve damage on her forehead and need plastic surgery after the father of her child allegedly knocked her unconscious.
Marc R. Cauble, 20, has pleaded innocent in Benton County Superior Court to second-degree assault and felony violation of a post-conviction protection order.
Both charges include the domestic violence allegation and the assault includes the aggravating circumstance of excessive injuries.
His trial is set for Oct. 29.
Cauble is locked up on $100,000 bail for the Aug. 28 incident.
Both Cauble and his ex were covered in blood when Kennewick police responded to 911 calls about a screaming woman.
They found the two in the Albertsons store parking lot near North Fillmore Street and West Clearwater Avenue.
The victim told officers she was in her nearby apartment when Cauble came to visit.
Even though a Benton County District Court judge had ordered previously Cauble to stay away from the woman, she let him in and he began drinking.
Cauble eventually began punching, headbutting and strangling her while their child slept in another room, according to police and court documents.
She slipped out of his grip and run outside, where someone heard her screams. She later told police she had lost consciousness when Cauble hit her on the head, documents said.
She needed four internal stitches and five outer for her forehead injury, said police.
Cauble told police he “knew he was going to jail for doing what he did,” court documents said.
He also said he was aware of the no-contact order and knew he wasn’t supposed to be at her home, documents said.
