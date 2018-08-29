A Kennewick man beat and strangled his ex while his young child slept nearby, police say

A screaming woman escaped to Kennewick’s Albertsons parking lot, beaten and bloody after her ex attacked her late Tuesday, said police.
The victim was in her apartment near the grocery store when Marc Cauble, 20, came to visit, Sgt. Aaron Clem said.
A no-contact order was recently issued to stop him from getting near her, but she let him in the apartment.
He began drinking and she kicked him out. He got angry and about 10 p.m., she let him back inside.
That’s when he punched, headbutted and strangled her while their child was asleep in a nearby room, said officers.
She was able to slip out of his grip and make it outside, where someone heard her screams and called 911.
She was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for treatment.
Cauble was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of second-degree assault and violating a court order.
