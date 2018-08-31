UPDATE: Coroner IDs nurse found dead in his company car in Pasco

Pasco police are investigating the death of a traveling nurse found in a company car outside of a rehabilitation center Thursday evening.
Police and ambulances were called to Avalon Health and Rehabilitation Center at 6:35 p.m. after someone reported a man with a medical problem in a car, Sgt. Rigo Pruneda said.
When they showed up, they found the man had a head wound and he was dead.
He was later identified as Joseph A. Strang, 47, of Spokane.
Investigators worked through the night at the center on 22nd Avenue. They blocked the road next to Robert Frost Elementary School for several hours, but it opened up before school started Friday.
Officials have not released much information about how Strang died, but said they are investigating it as a homicide.
Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel said Strang was a traveling nurse using a Avalon Health and Rehabilitation Center car.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, he said.
The center provides 24-hour nursing care to people recovering after being in the hospital.
Strang worked for Avalon, said Allison Griffiths, the vice president of legal for Utah-based Avalon Health Care Group.
“The police have confirmed that the residents and the staff are all safe and were not in danger,” she said. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
