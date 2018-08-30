Man found dead near Pasco elementary school

Pasco police are investigating a man found dead near Robert Frost Elementary School.
The middle-aged man was in a car near 22nd Avenue and Jay Street Thursday night, according to a police department Facebook post just before 9 p.m. and a later media briefing.
Police are calling the death a homicide.
Spokesman Jaime Raebel said they were called about 6:35 p.m. They have no witnesses yet and will be looking through surveillance video.
The investigation may not be finished before classes begin in the morning.
Check back for updates.
