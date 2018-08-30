Crime

August 30, 2018 9:57 PM

Man found dead near Pasco elementary school

By Tri-City Herald staff

Pasco, WA

Pasco police are investigating a man found dead near Robert Frost Elementary School.

The middle-aged man was in a car near 22nd Avenue and Jay Street Thursday night, according to a police department Facebook post just before 9 p.m. and a later media briefing.

Police are calling the death a homicide.

Spokesman Jaime Raebel said they were called about 6:35 p.m. They have no witnesses yet and will be looking through surveillance video.

The investigation may not be finished before classes begin in the morning.

Check back for updates.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

View more video

Crime