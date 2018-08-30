He skateboarded to a meet-up with a Richland girl. Now the convicted sex offender has a ride to prison

A 22-year-old man admitted Wednesday that he offered $50, marijuana and alcohol to have sex with a teen girl.
Antonio Cruz Garcia is another defendant nabbed in the July 2017 online child sex sting.
Like most of the others who have pleaded guilty before him, Garcia is facing almost five years in prison for attempted second-degree child rape.
Sentencing is set tentatively for Sept. 19 in Benton County Superior Court.
The Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force led a five-day enforcement — dubbed the Tri-Cities Net Nanny Operation — that focused on would-be perpetrators who either created online advertisements or answered postings looking to have sex with minors.
Garcia, who lived in Richland at the time, responded to a “Saturday Night Special” ad on Craigslist. An undercover detective was claiming to be a young girl with a daddy fetish.
Garcia sent five pictures of himself, including four of his face and one nude shot, according to court documents. He gave his name as “Cruz,” and said he was OK with the girl and her friend being ages 13 and 14.
In follow-up text messages, Garcia asked if the girl would take $50, along with marijuana and a bottle of alcohol, documents said.
He rode his skateboard to the meeting and was caught with six marijuana cigarettes, pineapple juice, rum and a box of condoms. He also had $136 cash on him.
Days after his July 9, 2017, arrest, Garcia told a judge that he was living in Pullman and needed to travel across Eastern Washington.
He now is being held without bail in the Benton County jail since he pleaded guilty to a sex crime.
