He’s accused of stealing from a coworker. Now this corrections officer has a trial date

A Nov. 7 trial date has been set for the state corrections officer accused of breaking into his coworker’s Pasco home and taking a surveillance system.
Jason D. Donahoe, 36, pleaded innocent in Franklin County Superior Court.
He was charged Aug. 20 with residential burglary and attempted residential burglary, both felonies.
Donahoe was placed on home assignment while the Washington state Department of Corrections does an internal investigation. He remains paid.
He was hired by the department in January 2008 and works at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell.
The Richland man was arrested Aug. 15 walking out of the backyard of the victim’s Calder Lane home. Neighbors had been on the lookout after a burglar broke into the home a couple nights earlier.
During the break-in, the burglar activated the security system while going room-to-room searching through items and swiping surveillance cameras and the router.
The homeowner recognized Donahoe since his “face is clearly seen” on camera footage sent to the victim’s cellphone, court documents said.
The victim also is a corrections officer at Coyote Ridge.
Officers responded to a 911 call two nights later to find window screens removed and burglary tools not far from Donahoe, including a pair of latex gloves and a pry bar, documents said.
Donahoe is out of custody after posting bond on $5,000.
