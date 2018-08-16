They work together at the prison. One is a burglary suspect. The other is his victim

A state corrections officer is suspected of stealing a home surveillance system from a coworker’s Pasco home, then returning two nights later to finish the job.
Jason D. Donahoe, 36, was arrested Wednesday night exiting the backyard of the Calder Lane home after alert neighbors called police.
The suspect was identified by his coworker, who recognized Donahoe since his “face is clearly seen” on camera footage sent to the homeowner’s cellphone, according to court documents.
The two men work together at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell. They were hired by the Washington state Department of Corrections in the first half of 2008, said corrections spokesman Jeremy S. Barclay.
During a Thursday hearing in Franklin County Superior Court, a judge found probable cause to hold Donahoe on suspicion of residential burglary and attempted residential burglary, both felonies.
Judge Cameron Mitchell set bail at $5,000.
Donahoe, who lives in Richland, was no longer in custody as of Thursday evening, jail officials said.
Barclay told the Herald that it is too early to say what will happen to Donahoe at work, but said it is likely he will be placed on home assignment pending an internal investigation.
Home assignment allows the department to do some fact-finding, like getting more details from police and prosecutors, without Donahoe being on site.
“The duties assigned with that vary, and that is something that the facility administration will be deciding in the coming days,” Barclay said. Donahoe will be paid during that time.
Pasco police were first called to the home at 8:32 p.m. Monday by the victim and his 21-year-old son.
The father said his security system had been activated and he checked the video to see a man walking around the house searching through items. The burglar was caught on the living room camera swiping another camera from a shelf in the nearby master bedroom, court documents said.
The son reported that three cameras and the system’s router were missing, documents said.
“They stream video to smart phones, so once again, the burglar is only providing action video up-close as he steals the components; he is not actually removing the recording itself,” Pasco police said in a Facebook post on the alleged crimes.
The residents notified their neighbors after the first burglary and asked them to keep a watch for any other suspicious activity. They called police at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday.
While Donahoe was stopped walking out of the yard, other officers found a pair of latex gloves and a pry bar nearby, court documents said. Several screens were removed and one window had a broken latch, documents said.
Police searched the home to make sure no one was inside, then arrested Donahoe.
Officers also towed Donahoe’s car to search it later.
Meanwhile, Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes granted a search warrant for Donahoe’s apartment, where investigators allegedly found the “distinctive Pokemon shirt” that the suspect was wearing in the first burglary.
Police said in their Facebook post that they’re still looking for the stolen security system components.
Anyone with information about either burglary case is encouraged to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421.
