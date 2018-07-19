A 10 p.m. grass fire in West Richland on July 18 was caused by someone illegally setting off fireworks, said investigators.
Fireworks spark West Richland fire that threatened homes

Two West Richland homes were threatened late Wednesday when someone illegally set off fireworks, sparking a grass fire.

Fire Capt. Paul Carlyle with Benton County Fire District 4 said the blaze came within five feet of one house where the fireworks were set off.

The blaze started about 10 p.m. and burned about five acres near North Harrington Road and Baker Drive, said fire officials.

No buildings were damaged but the fire burned fences and landscaping.

Benton County Sheriff’s deputies talked with the person responsible for starting the fire but did not release the name. The case will be sent to the prosecutors office for possible charges.

July 5 was the last day the county allowed personal fireworks to be used.

