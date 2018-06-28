Here are the rules for using fireworks in the Tri-Cities

Charlie Grigg is excited about selling fireworks from the stand at his family's Pasco store.

He remembers toting fireworks to the stand when he was eight, and then working in the stand when he was older.

But for two decades, the fireworks ban in Pasco has left the owner of Grigg's Department Store and Ace Hardware unable to open that stand in his store's parking lot.

The moment the Pasco City Council restored fireworks use in late May, Grigg felt the old feeling come back.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"(The fireworks stand is) out there for the first time in 22 years," Grigg said. "I'm pretty sure the sales will speak for themselves."

Grigg brought in five semitruck loads to stock stands in Pasco, Richland and West Richland, where fireworks are legal, and expects he will sell out by the Fourth of July.

Sales started in the three cities Thursday. The easiest way to stay in line with the law in your area is to purchase from a fireworks stand in your city.

Fireworks are still illegal in Kennewick, Franklin County, Prosser and Connell.

Cities that allow fireworks share some rules, like no shooting fireworks in city parks, into traffic or at other people.

SHARE COPY LINK Every year around the Fourth of July holiday, emergency departments see an influx of injuries caused by fireworks. Mayo Clinic experts say your hands, face and eyes are particularly vulnerable.

Make sure you have water available, and be aware of any dry vegetation, said Andie Lorenz, West Richland's building official and fire marshal.

Here are the city-specific rules:





Pasco

You can use fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Tuesday.

On the Fourth of July, people can set off pyrotechnics until midnight. Finally, people can set off fireworks from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. on July 5.

Fireworks are limited to the ground, but you can use fireworks that send out colored or white smoke.

CJ Grigg, left, and Justin Koopman unfurl flagging to mark off the no parking area around the Factory Outlet Fireworks stand Wednesday in the parking lot of the Griggs Department Store in Pasco. Earlier this year, the city council approved the first legal sale and use of fireworks in the city of Pasco in 22 years. The stand will be able to start selling at noon on June 28. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The new rules also allow cone and cylindrical fountains, sparklers, wheels and ground spinners.

Aerial fireworks like Roman candles and bottle rockets are banned.

Along with the Grigg's stand, there are stands near Yoke's Fresh Market and Walmart, both on Road 68.

West Richland





West Richland allows the most types of fireworks, but you can't start setting them off until Monday.

The city allows any type of firework legally available in the state to be sold in the city.

This includes small shells, Roman candles, smoke devices and other aerial fireworks.

Fireworks line the shelves Thursday at Factory Outlet Fireworks in Pasco. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

People can light off pyrotechnics from 6 to 11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and between 6 p.m. and midnight on the Fourth.

There are stands in the city near Yoke's Fresh Market on Bombing Range Road and at three locations on Van Giesen Street, including in front of Ty's Bar and Grill and Circle K.

Richland, Benton City, Benton County

Fireworks can be shot off from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Tuesday.

Sparklers, fountains and novelty snaps are allowed, but ground spinners and smoke devices are not.





On the Fourth, celebrations can start at 9 a.m. and go through midnight. On July 5, you can spend your last pyrotechnics from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A full list of fireworks stands were not available for Richland or Benton City. There are no fireworks stands in Benton County.