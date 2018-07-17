Trial dates set for 2 suspects in murder of missing Tri-Cities mom

Two Pasco men pleaded innocent Tuesday to allegations they strangled a mother of four, then dumped her body a day later into the Columbia River.
Benny Rodriguez Lozano Jr. and Florentino Jai Castillo both face Sept. 12 trials for the death of Michelle Hudnall.
The two men, along with Guadalupe A. Sanchez, are charged in Franklin County Superior Court with second-degree murder.
Sanchez, 27, was expected to appear in court Tuesday but reportedly is in medical isolation in the Franklin County jail, where she’s being held on $25,000 bail. Her arraignment was moved to July 24.
Lozano, 27, and Castillo, 39, are being held on $250,000 bail each.
Pasco police and prosecutors allege that Hudnall, 40, was killed May 14 while riding around in her van with Lozano and Castillo.
A witness told investigators that Lozano had identified Hudnall as his girlfriend.
After moving Hudnall’s body into a Pasco apartment and then the trunk of Sanchez’s car, a group drove north toward rural Franklin County and rolled the tarp-wrapped body down a steep embankment into the river.
Lozano, Castillo and Sanchez were the alleged leaders of the group.
Hudnall’s remains were found July 5 about 200 yards downriver on the shoreline by two people walking near Carbody Beach.
Hudnall, of Richland, had four children who range from elementary school age to 19. She was described by loved ones as a beautiful person inside and out with a megawatt smile and big laugh.
A GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses has raised $1,660 of its $8,000 goal.
