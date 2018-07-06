Body found at Franklin County beach

A body has been discovered near a small Columbia River recreation area in rural Franklin County.
Franklin sheriff's deputies, Pasco police and Benton County investigators, and Washington State Patrol crime lab personnel are at Carbody Beach after walkers found skeletal remains around 9 p.m. Thursday night.
The body appears to have floated up to the beach, Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel said.
The remains are being sent to Kathy Taylor, a King County Medical Examiner forensic anthropologist. She will reconstruct the body and look for identifying marks, Blasdel said.
The body, believed to be a woman, appears to be a recent death.
Investigators are treating the death as suspicious.
Carbody Beach is located near the end of Columbia River Road, across from Johnson Island. People access the area by a dirt road or boat.
Deputies closed the area after the body was discovered, said Sheriff Jim Raymond. It will stay closed for the rest of Friday.
"It's a big area to process and search," Raymond said.
