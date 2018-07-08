He's charged with having a gun at Pasco's Fourth of July parade. The teen says he didn't plan to use it

A 16-year-old Pasco boy caught with a pistol on the Fourth of July told police he had no intention of using the gun at the holiday parade.
Juan J. Rocha Jr. has been charged in Franklin County Juvenile Court with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony.
The teen was released on his personal recognizance on the condition that he cannot leave home without one of his parents, unless it's to attend school or work.
He also can't travel outside of Benton and Franklin counties or possess any weapons.
According to police and court documents, it was just after 10 a.m. Wednesday when a woman reported seeing the teen lift his shirt, pull a pistol from his waistband and threaten two other juveniles.
The woman immediately notified Pasco Police Chief Bob Metzger, who had been helping with the annual Kiwanis pancake breakfast at Memorial Park.
Meanwhile, the HAPO Grand Old 4th Parade was under way with participants making their way from downtown to the park for more holiday festivities.
Metzger and a reserve officer followed the teen and confronted him in the nearby Franklin PUD parking lot.
Rocha refused to cooperate and had to be physically restrained by several officers, court documents said. The teen was found with a revolver in his waistband and ammunition in his pockets, documents said.
Rocha told police that his cousin's friend gave him the pistol.
He also said that "he didn't point it at anyone, but did lift his shirt up (exposing the firearm) and that is how someone probably saw it," according to a police report. "He stated that he did not have any intent to use the firearm during the parade."
