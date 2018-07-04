One pistol at a Pasco parade attracts the attention of 6 officers

A Pasco juvenile picked the wrong time to show off his revolver — during a well-attended and patrolled Fourth of July parade.
Police Chief Bob Metzger was helping with the annual Kiwanis breakfast at Memorial Park when a relative of one of the club members approached the chief, Pasco police said. She reported seeing a teen pull up his shirt, pull a pistol from his waistband and threaten two nearby youth.
After the witness, pointed the suspect to the chief, he began following with reserve Officer Chris Webber-Williams. They confronted the youth in the Franklin PUD parking lot.
He refused to cooperate with the chief and the reserve officer, and Sgt. Scott Warren spotted the confrontation as he was walking back to his car. When Warren heard the teen might have a pistol, he put the teen against his car to frisk him. When the teen resisted, the officers brought him to the ground to search him.
School Resource Officer Curt King was on his bicycle in the area and saw the struggle begin. As Webber-Williams and Warren were getting control, the officer rushed over to put handcuffs on him. They were joined by Area Resource Office Ray Aparicio, who was on patrol at the time.
They found an old Iver Johnson break-top revolver with mismatched rounds on the suspects.
The officers called in Officer Andy Corral to take the teen to Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.
Officers are looking for the two kids who were threatened in Memorial Park. Police are asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 509-545-3510 or email Warren at warrens@pasco-wa.gov.
