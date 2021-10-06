New seafood restaurant opening at former P.F. Chang’s in Tri-Cities

A new seafood restaurant will be opening in the former P.F. Chang’s China Bistro restaurant, 8108 W. Gage Blvd., near Columbia Center. jking@tricityherald.com

A seafood restaurant is taking over the space most recently occupied by P.F. Chang’s China Bistro in the northwest corner of the Columbia Center mall parking lot.

A sign for Hooked Seafood Boil & Bar has gone up at 8108 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennewick for the restaurant next door to Maharaja: The Taste of India.

Bing Wang filed for a Washington state business license for the restaurant on behalf of Kailin LLC.

The business also has filed with the state for a liquor license.

The new restaurant’s owners couldn’t be reached this week about their plans.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The building built in 2008 has about 6,500 square feet and spots for about 100 cars. County property records show it was valued at about $1.6 million.

P.F. Chang’s operated there for a decade before it closed in January 2018 when its lease expired.