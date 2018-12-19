When will we find out what’s going into former P.F. Chang’s in Kennewick?

A deal to bring a new restaurant to the former P.F. Chang’s China Bistro building near Columbia Center mall in Kennewick is taking longer than expected.
Brokers hoped to wrap up a lease for a restaurant, reportedly new to the Tri-Cities, by the holidays.
But delays in securing approval mean Tri-Citians will have to wait until January to find out who is coming to town.
The 6,531-square-foot building is at 8108 W. Gage Blvd and is being marketed by Goodale & Barbieri, a Spokane commercial real estate brokerage.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
P.F. Chang’s closed in January when its 10-year lease expired. The building has been empty ever since.
Comments