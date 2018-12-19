Local

When will we find out what’s going into former P.F. Chang’s in Kennewick?

By Wendy Culverwell

December 19, 2018 06:29 PM

A deal to lease the former P.F. Chang’s China Bistro in Kennewick is taking longer than expected. The identity of the incoming tenant is on hold until the New Year, brokers say.
Kennewick, WA

A deal to bring a new restaurant to the former P.F. Chang’s China Bistro building near Columbia Center mall in Kennewick is taking longer than expected.

Brokers hoped to wrap up a lease for a restaurant, reportedly new to the Tri-Cities, by the holidays.

But delays in securing approval mean Tri-Citians will have to wait until January to find out who is coming to town.

The 6,531-square-foot building is at 8108 W. Gage Blvd and is being marketed by Goodale & Barbieri, a Spokane commercial real estate brokerage.

P.F. Chang’s closed in January when its 10-year lease expired. The building has been empty ever since.

