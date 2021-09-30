Local

1 found dead inside car found at bottom of cliff south of Kennewick

Police are investigating after a car was discovered at the bottom of a cliff south of Kennewick.
Kennewick, WA

Benton County deputies are investigating the death of a person found with a car at the bottom of a 50-foot cliff south of Kennewick.

The car was discovered shortly after 2:30 p.m. flipped onto its roof off Highway 397.

Details about what happened are still under investigation.

This story is developing. Please check back for more information.

