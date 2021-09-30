Local 1 found dead inside car found at bottom of cliff south of Kennewick By Cameron Probert September 30, 2021 3:09 PM ORDER REPRINT → Police are investigating after a car was discovered at the bottom of a cliff south of Kennewick. Google Maps Kennewick, WA Benton County deputies are investigating the death of a person found with a car at the bottom of a 50-foot cliff south of Kennewick. The car was discovered shortly after 2:30 p.m. flipped onto its roof off Highway 397. Details about what happened are still under investigation. This story is developing. Please check back for more information. Related stories from Tri-City Herald local Richland semi truck driver dies behind the wheel in Yakima County September 21, 2021 9:39 AM crime Driver slams into car, flipping it off Richland highway. Then runs away September 20, 2021 12:22 PM local Franklin County rescuers rush to save woman pinned in pit on dairy farm September 22, 2021 5:00 AM local UPDATE: Highway 395 reopens after 4-vehicle chain-reaction crash at Yelm in Kennewick September 24, 2021 11:22 AM Cameron Probert twitter email phone 509-416-6478 Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University. Comments
