Richland semi truck driver dies behind the wheel in Yakima County

A Richland semi truck driver crashed and died on Highway 24 near Yakima after suffering from a medical condition.

Robert A. Bishop, 59, was heading east behind the wheel of tractor-trailer when he started having a medical problem about 11:30 a.m. Monday, said the Washington State Patrol.

He lost control of the truck and hit a fence about 15 miles east of Moxee.

He died at the scene, and the medical condition hasn’t been determined.