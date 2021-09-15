Home nursing assistant accused of stealing money, smoking pot on the job

A Tri-Cities area certified nursing assistant is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from clients.

The Washington state Department of Health has charged Brooke McKenzie Walton of Benton County with unprofessional conduct.

She worked for a company that provided in home health care from March to November 2020, according to state charges.

Between October and November 2020, Walton made three unauthorized withdrawals from a checking account of one patient, according to state allegations. The withdrawals total $269.

She is accused of taking two birthday cards containing about $125 from another patient’s home in October 2020.

She occasionally smoked marijuana while provided home care services to a third patient between March and June 2020, the state alleges.

It also says that she accepted items, including a Costco membership, and borrowed money from a third client.

She has been certified as a nursing assistant for 15 years.