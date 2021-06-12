Tri-Cities chiropractor accused of stealing prescription opioids from patient

A Tri-Cities chiropractor is accused of stealing opioid pills from a patient when he visited her at her home.

The Washington state Department of Health has charged Nathan Scott Anderson with unprofessional conduct, it said on Friday.

Core Concepts Chiropractic and Rehab, with offices in Richland, West Richland, Kennewick and Pasco, lists Anderson as one of its chiropractors on its website. It could not immediately be reached for comment.

Anderson began visiting a patient he treated from November 2017 through November 2018 at her home, but was not there to provide treatment.

On several occasions he asked the patient if he could have one of her prescription hydrocodone pills, and several times she gave him a pill, according to state documents.

Twice the patient saw Anderson going through the pills in her bedroom. when she confronted him, he told her he was making sure her pills were in order, according to state documents.

Later the patient would run out of her hydrocodone pills before the end of the month, according to state documents.

When Anderson helped them move to a new home, the patient saw Anderson picking up her husband’s pills, a controlled substance, off the floor. Later she could not find the pills, according to state documents.

In addition, Anderson bought a gun from the patient, initially paying $50 with $300 still owed, according to state documents.

Anderson has been licensed to practice as a chiropractor in Washington state since 2014.