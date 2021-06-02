Tri-Cities area home health care aide accused of attacking her patient

A Tri-Cities area home health care aide is accused of assaulting a patient and trying to kiss and grope her, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The Washington state Department of Health has suspended the license of Ivy Metcalf, which was issued in Benton County.

According to allegations in state documents, Metcalf was upset when she arrived at the patient’s home on Sept. 10. She had been caring for the patient for seven months.

Metcalf said that she had been diagnosed with a personality disorder and her name was Sarah.

Then she tried to kiss the patient, grabbed her breasts and buttocks and pulled her to force her into the bathroom, according to Department of Health documents.

The patient made a video call to a friend, describing what happened, and when Metcalf overhead she left.

Shortly after that, Metcalf crashed her car.

She was screaming belligerently and had to be physically restrained by police, according to the state report.

Her pupils were constricted, her eyelids were drooping and she admitted to using acid, according to the state report.

However, the state report blacked out the results of a drug screen given at a hospital and said further test results are pending.

The state order to suspend her license was issued Saturday. She has 20 days to respond and ask for a hearing.

Her home care aide license expired March 13, but the Department of Health suspended it because it is eligible for late renewal.