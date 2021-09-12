Local
Passenger in fatal Pasco hot rod crash recovering. Investigation will take time
The 63-year-old passenger thrown from a classic car in a deadly Pasco crash is recovering in a Seattle hospital as police continue to investigate the collision.
Lance McClanahan was flown to Harborview Medical Center after suffering life-threatening injuries in the crash a week ago at the corner of Court Street and Road 88.
Investigators are still waiting for reports to be filed before determining if charges will be filed in the T-bone collision that injured McClanahan and killed driver Shirley Nelson, 63, of Kennewick, said Pasco Sgt. Rigo Pruneda said.
The 7:15 p.m. crash happened Saturday, Sept. 4, two blocks north of the Chiawana Park boat ramp.
Nelson was driving a 1933 Willys hot rod after a classic car show on Court Street when it collided with a Toyota Camry heading south on Road 88. Drivers on Road 88 are supposed to stop for through traffic on Court Street.
Nelson and McClanahan were both thrown from the car, and she died at the scene.
The 1933 Willys didn’t have seat belts because they were not required when it was originally built, said police.
The Camry driver was a woman in her 20s, who was initially trapped in the wreckage. She and her passenger were both injured. Their names have not been released.
Pruneda said they haven’t determined whether the Camry driver stopped before pulling into the intersection and the investigation could take awhile.
He said they are analyzing the Camry driver’s cellphone, which is a process that takes time. She and her passenger told police they stopped for the sign before driving into the intersection.
Investigators say the car broadsided the Willys, flipping it on its side.
If they find the driver who caused the accident was negligent or reckless, it could lead to criminal charges. Otherwise, the driver could be ticketed for failing to yield.
“The Willys was equipped with a loud exhaust system, making it harder to judge its speed based on sound alone, although witnesses heard it coming. The Camry had a duty to fully stop at the stop sign and only pull out when it was safe to enter Court Street,” police said on Facebook.
While officers say the S-curves at Road 84 can cut down visibility, people in the Facebook comments disagreed.
Two people said drivers at Road 88 can see a long way down Court Street, and noted the Willys was bright yellow.
