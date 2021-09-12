Passenger in fatal Pasco hot rod crash recovering. Investigation will take time

The 63-year-old passenger thrown from a classic car in a deadly Pasco crash is recovering in a Seattle hospital as police continue to investigate the collision.

Lance McClanahan was flown to Harborview Medical Center after suffering life-threatening injuries in the crash a week ago at the corner of Court Street and Road 88.

Investigators are still waiting for reports to be filed before determining if charges will be filed in the T-bone collision that injured McClanahan and killed driver Shirley Nelson, 63, of Kennewick, said Pasco Sgt. Rigo Pruneda said.

The 7:15 p.m. crash happened Saturday, Sept. 4, two blocks north of the Chiawana Park boat ramp.

Nelson was driving a 1933 Willys hot rod after a classic car show on Court Street when it collided with a Toyota Camry heading south on Road 88. Drivers on Road 88 are supposed to stop for through traffic on Court Street.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nelson and McClanahan were both thrown from the car, and she died at the scene.

The 1933 Willys didn’t have seat belts because they were not required when it was originally built, said police.

A woman visits the roadside memorial at the site of the Sept. 4 fatal crash on West Court Street in Pasco. Kennewick resident Shirley L. Nelson, 63, died after the 1933 Willys she was driving was hit by a Toyota Camry at Road 88. Tri-City Herald

The Camry driver was a woman in her 20s, who was initially trapped in the wreckage. She and her passenger were both injured. Their names have not been released.

Pruneda said they haven’t determined whether the Camry driver stopped before pulling into the intersection and the investigation could take awhile.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Police markings show where a Toyota Camry collided with a 1933 Willys hot rod Sept. 4 at West Court Street and Road 88 in west Pasco. Shirley L. Nelson, 63, died and her passenger was severely injured. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

He said they are analyzing the Camry driver’s cellphone, which is a process that takes time. She and her passenger told police they stopped for the sign before driving into the intersection.

Investigators say the car broadsided the Willys, flipping it on its side.

If they find the driver who caused the accident was negligent or reckless, it could lead to criminal charges. Otherwise, the driver could be ticketed for failing to yield.

A Kennewick woman died in a two-car crash Sept. 4 at Court Street and Road 88. Aiden Whitaker Special to Tri-City Herald

“The Willys was equipped with a loud exhaust system, making it harder to judge its speed based on sound alone, although witnesses heard it coming. The Camry had a duty to fully stop at the stop sign and only pull out when it was safe to enter Court Street,” police said on Facebook.

While officers say the S-curves at Road 84 can cut down visibility, people in the Facebook comments disagreed.

Two people said drivers at Road 88 can see a long way down Court Street, and noted the Willys was bright yellow.