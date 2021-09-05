Tri-Cities woman dies in Saturday evening crash in west Pasco

A Kennewick woman died in a two-car crash Saturday evening at Court Street and Road 88. Special to Tri-City Herald

A Kennewick woman died Saturday evening in a two-car crash in Pasco.

The crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. at Court Street and Road 88, with witnesses saying one car had rolled. The intersection is two blocks north of the Chiawana Park boat ramp.

Shirley Nelson, 63, of Kennewick, died at the crash site, said Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.

One other person was seriously injured and two more had non-life-threatening injuries, according to initial reports.

At least one person was trapped and had to be extricated.

No further information was immediately available on the holiday weekend.