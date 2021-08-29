Sunday bus service launches in Tri-Cities. And it’s free

Ben Franklin Transit bus flashes a “Mask Required” message across the front reader board as passengers board at the Three Rivers Transit Center bus station in Kennewick. jking@tricityherald.com

For the first time, Ben Franklin Transit started running buses in parts of the Tri-Cities on Sundays.

The buses will run along six existing routes from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. And currently, it’s free to ride the bus because fares were temporarily suspended.

Also, Dial A Ride and the new ride share service BFT Connect will provide service on Sundays, the agency said in a news release.

“Our community is growing rapidly and we’re excited to evolve our public transit system to better align with rider demand. We want to offer the kind of transit service and frequency found in larger markets,” said transit General Manager Gloria Boyce. “The introduction of our frequent service routes, Metro 1 and Metro 3 in June and, now Sunday service, are part of that effort.”

The six routes include: Metro 1, Metro 3, Route 42, Route 64, Route 123 modified and Route 225, which serve Richland, Pasco and Kennewick.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Buses will offer service every 30 minutes.

Riders who do not live near a Sunday route can use BFT Connect to get to the closest Sunday route, said the release.

For more information about Sunday service, routes and schedules, go to bft.org/NewPlaces.

BFT also offers a Transit App to download to your phone with access route and schedule information.