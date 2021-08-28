Former Tri-Citian captures gold at Paralympics in Tokyo

Roxanne Trunnell of Richland won the grade I dressage individual test with her 9-year-old horse, Dolton, at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Friday. Trunnell, who won with 81.464 percent, is the first U.S. woman in 25 years to win gold in an equestrian event. US Equestrian

Roxanne Trunnell earned a gold medal on Friday at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Trunnell, who grew up in Richland, earned the medal in the Dressage Individual Test — Grade 1.

Trunnell, riding her horse Dolton, scored at 81.464 rating to finish first in the event. She advances to the Individual Freestyle Test, along with the other competitors who finished in the top 8 of Friday’s event.

The Individual Freestyle Test is Aug. 30.

“I rode as well as I hoped today,” Trunnell said in a news release. “Dolton is a great horse. He really seemed to be thrilled to be just with me, the whole test. I’m really proud of him. It feels good to have a Paralympic gold medal, we’ve been working on this for a while.”

Trunnell, 36, who now lives in Palm Beach, Fla., began riding at 10 while living in the Tri-Cities. Her goal back then was to always be a dressage rider in the Olympic Games.

Roxanne Trunnell, a para-dressage rider who grew up in the Tri-Cities, also represented the U.S. in the 2016 Paralympics in Brazil. Courtesy of Lindsay McCall

But 12 years ago, in 2009, Trunnell caught a virus which caused a blood clot on her brain. She needed extended rehabilitation.

In 2011, Trunnell took up Para Dressage, and she competed in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She did not medal in those games.

Trunnell earned a degree in psychology from Washington State University.

More Paralympics

▪ In wheelchair tennis, Walla Walla High School graduate David Wagner and playing partner Bryan Barten lost their quad doubles quarterfinal match 6-2, 6-1 to Sam Schroder and Niels Vink of the Netherlands on Friday.

Wagner, 47, has won a number of medals at previous Paralympic Games.

He was to play his first-round Quad singles match on Saturday against Brazil’s Ymanitu Silva.

▪ Richland’s Chelsea McClammer is scheduled to compete in the women’s 400 meters (T53) and women’s 800 meters (T53) wheelchair racing events starting this weekend.

McClammer, 27, will compete in the 800 first round on Sunday. Competition in the 400 won’t begin until Thursday, Sept. 2.