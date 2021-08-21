3 Tri-Cities area athletes will compete in the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo

Chelsea McClammer, left, won the silver at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016. Antonella Crescimbeni

Now that the Summer Olympics ended recently in Tokyo, it’s time for the Summer Paralympics at the same site.

The event begins Tuesday, Aug. 24, and runs until Sept. 5.

And the Mid-Columbia will have three athletes to follow — all with previous Paralympics experience.

Chelsea McClammer, who went to Kiona-Benton High School and is from Richland, will once again compete in track.

The 27-year-old has competed in the 2008 and 2016 Paralympics previously, winning two silver medals and one bronze in the Rio Games in 2016.

For Team USA, McClammer will compete in the 400, 800, 1500 and 5000 meters in the T53 category.

Chelsea McClammer Paul Beaty Associated Press

Equestrian

Another athlete who comes from Richland, Roxanne Trunnell, will be competing in Dressage Equestrian.

This will be Trunnell’s second go-round in the Paralympics, as she competed in Rio in 2016.

Roxanne Trunnell File Tri-City Herald

She’ll enter these Games as the highest ranked Para Dressage athlete in the world, as noted by the FEI Para Dressage Individual Rankings.

A Washington State University graduate who majored in psychology, Trunnell will compete with her horse, Dolton, in the individual and team events.

Tennis

Finally, Walla Walla High School grad David Wagner will once again compete in tennis.

David Wagner Anna Vasalaki Courtesy of David Wagner

Wagner has been to the previous four Paralympics (2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016) and has won three gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze medals over the years.

Now 47, Wagner will compete in Mixed Quads, singles and doubles play in Tokyo.

Wagner has won three Australian Open titles, as well as three US Open tournaments.