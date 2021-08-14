Local

This entrance to Kennewick’s Columbia Park is closing until fall for construction

By Tri-City Herald staff

The western access to Columbia Park in Kennewick will close on Monday and may not open until Oct. 1 to allow road improvements to be made to Columbia Park Trail in Richland.

Columbia Park Trail will be closed starting at Columbia Center Boulevard to the area of Columbia Park Marina, with limited closures from the marina to the Reach museum, according to the city of Richland.

The Reach museum and the marina can be reached by using the North Edison Street entrance in Kennewick to Columbia Park, although reaching the marina will require travel through the construction zone.

The Evergreen Apartments, across from the marina, can be reached by a detour through the nearby shopping plaza to the southwest corner of the apartment property.

Richland began improvements on Columbia Park Trail in the spring, starting to the west of Columbia Center Boulevard.

