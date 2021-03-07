Part of Richland’s Columbia Park Trail to close for more than a month

Columbia Park Trail will be closed to westbound traffic just west of Columbia Center Boulevard in the Richland Wye area.

The closure starts Wednesday, March 10, and is expected to last until the end of April as construction is done to improve the Richland roadway.

Eastbound traffic will not be affected.

Westbound traffic will be blocked from Columbia Center Boulevard west to Fowler Street, which is just before the Highway 240 underpass.

A detour is planned on Fowler Street. Signs will be posted to help direct drivers to businesses in part of the section of the road closed to westbound traffic.

Businesses include the Sage Port Grille and Island View Market & Deli.