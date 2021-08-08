Local

Lights for Lana: Vigil for 12-year-old Tri-Cities student

West Richland, WA

Friends, family and others showed support at vigil outside Enterprise Middle School for Lana McDowell, 12, and her family ahead of her brain surgery to remove a baseball-sized tumor.

The West Richland girl and her parents FaceTimed a close family friend during the event from their room in Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The surgery on Friday was successful in completely removing the tumor. Lana is now recovering in the Seattle Children’s Hospital ICU.

