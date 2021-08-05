West Richland 12-year-old facing surgery to remove large brain tumor

West Richland 12-year-old Lana McDowell, left, is undergoing surgery Friday at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The Enterprise Middle School community is rallying around one of their own.

Lana McDowell, 12, is set to undergo brain surgery Friday to remove a tumor the size of a baseball.

The West Richland girl had been feeling sick for about six weeks, said family friend Lindy Bare.

After weeks of not getting better and repeated trips doctors, an emergency room visit Sunday night discovered the tumor. And she was flown by air ambulance that night to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

A GoFundMe fundraising account has been created to help the family with medical expenses, and a candlelight vigil was planned Thursday night at Enterprise Middle School to show support.

Lana’s dad, Brian, is a Pacific Northwest National Laboratory manager and former Pasco High School science teacher and her mom, Jodi, teaches Spanish for Three Rivers Homelink in Richland. She also has a brother Luke, 14, and sisters Laci, 10, and Leah, 8.

“They are some of the most giving, selfless people I know,” Bare said. “They are the epitome of community and connection.”

Bare said until the surgery, doctors will not know if the tumor is cancerous or benign. However, Bare said that doctors suspected the tumor likely had been growing for year.

“She is the sweetest kindest girl,” said Bare, who helped organize the vigil. “She tends to be a little more reserved. She is quiet until she knows you a little more.”

The vigil is 8 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5 at Enterprise Middle School at 5200 Paradise Way in West Richland.

To donate to the GoFundMe, go to https://gofund.me/e74623bc.