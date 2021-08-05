Is it a Slurpee crisis? Popular Tri-Cities 7-Eleven has closed its doors

A sign on the 7-Eleven at 3606 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick says it is closed until further notice.

The location was the nation’s champion in Slurpee sales in 2007. In August of that year, the store sold more Slurpees than any other 7-Eleven location in North America and was the leader in sales for the year in the United States.

A video posted to a Tri-Cities Facebook group showed the hand-written sign taped to store’s front.

The phone number for the store went to a voicemail that was not set up.

The franchise owner of the 7-Eleven on Wright Avenue said that he heard it had closed, but had no information about the reason.

He said he has no intention of closing his location.

Employees at other locations the Herald contacted did not have information about the closure either.

Commenters on the social media post said that the Pasco store on Sylvester Street also has been closed. No one answered the phone there, and the Herald was unable to immediately confirm its closure.

The corporate office could not be reached Thursday afternoon on whether the closure was permanent.

The Tri-Cities has three 7-Eleven locations in Richland at 415 Wright Avenue, 1540 Jadwin Ave. and 2411 George Washington Way, two in Pasco at 1504 W Sylvester St. and 4313 W Court St.