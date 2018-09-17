Free Slurpees for Kennewick kids today and Cap’n Crunch is an option

A Kennewick 7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees to Kennewick School District students from 3 to 6 p.m. today to celebrate the end of summer.
Franchisee Don Mariotto hopes to give away 3,000 small drinks during the celebration at 3606 W. Clearwater Ave.
Mariotto has 18 Slurpee drink “barrels” in his store.
Options are: Coca-Cola, Mountain Dew, Wild Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Fufu Berry, Bubble Gum, Birthday Cake, Mango Passion Fruit, Slurpee Lite Lemonade, Banana, Pina Colada, Tropical Punch and the newest addition to the lineup, Cap’n Crunch.
