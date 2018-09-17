The 7-Eleven at 3606 W. Clearwater Ave. is giving away free small Slurpees today to Kennewick School District students to celebrate the end of summer.
The 7-Eleven at 3606 W. Clearwater Ave. is giving away free small Slurpees today to Kennewick School District students to celebrate the end of summer. File McClatchy
The 7-Eleven at 3606 W. Clearwater Ave. is giving away free small Slurpees today to Kennewick School District students to celebrate the end of summer. File McClatchy

Local

Free Slurpees for Kennewick kids today and Cap’n Crunch is an option

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

September 17, 2018 01:27 PM

Kennewick, WA

A Kennewick 7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees to Kennewick School District students from 3 to 6 p.m. today to celebrate the end of summer.

Franchisee Don Mariotto hopes to give away 3,000 small drinks during the celebration at 3606 W. Clearwater Ave.

Mariotto has 18 Slurpee drink “barrels” in his store.

Options are: Coca-Cola, Mountain Dew, Wild Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Fufu Berry, Bubble Gum, Birthday Cake, Mango Passion Fruit, Slurpee Lite Lemonade, Banana, Pina Colada, Tropical Punch and the newest addition to the lineup, Cap’n Crunch.

  Comments  