Hundreds of artisans show their ‘Art in the Park’

Beau Manley, 4, of West Richland, pets Henry, a purple dragon created by artist Herb Leonhard of Prosser during the first day of the 70th annual Art in the Park event at Howard Amon Park in Richland. The event, which runs Friday and Saturday, features over 300 local and national artists, as well as food vendors and entertainers. Leonhard’s illustrative work is featured in a number of children’s books, coloring books and in large murals at Adventures Underground in the Uptown in Richland. jking@tricityherald.com

“We were sad when it couldn’t happen last year,” said Beau’s mother Anna Manley. “It’s nice to be out and about again.”