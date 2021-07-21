‘Return to tradition.’ Art in the Park returns Saturday to Tri-Cities. Here’s a sneak peak

Ceramic mugs, fresh smelling handmade soaps, woven clothing and other hand crafts wares will once again take over Howard Amon Park as a long tradition returns this weekend.

Last year’s annual Art in the Park in Richland was canceled because of the pandemic. The annual arts and crafts show will be celebrating its 70th year and also features live entertainment and many food booths.

This year’s event is predicted to break attendance records with Washington’s reopening.

Brandie Saint-Claire, who became the show’s director in April, says she’s expecting 65,000 visitors to the show.

On a typical year, the two-day event in Howard Amon Park brings 40,000 to 45,000 attendees. But after talking to Tri-Cities hotels, event organizers in Washington and artists who travel to art shows across the U.S., Saint-Claire believes that there is going to be a large increase to the free event.

“The way that we view this, is a welcome home,” Saint-Claire said. ”We are welcoming our community and friends and our artists. It is a return to tradition.”

This year, 250 artisans have signed up to sell jewelry, wood art, ceramics, photography, specialty food items and more. That number of booths is about 50 more vendors than signed up for the the last show in 2019.

Some vendors have been coming to Richland’s Art in the Park for 40 years.

The event is the major fundraiser for the Allied Arts Association. Saint-Claire said that 80 percent of the group’s annual revenue comes from the show. The two-day festival in 2019 generated $450,000 in sales.

She said that many of the artisans she has talked to have been selling out of their products on the first day of the shows that they’ve been traveling to this summer.

“You really get to have that connection to community,” Saint-Claire said. “It is such a beautiful opportunity to express our happiness and our joy.”

The details

Art in the Park will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

Live music and other entertainment is planned 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Ben Franklin Transit will offer a free shuttle to the show that runs every 15 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The shuttle will make stops at the Knight Street Transit Center, John Dam Plaza and on the corner of George Washington Way and Lee Boulevard near the entrance of Howard Amon Park.

Masks are required for everyone on the buses.

For a full schedule of entertainment a list of artisans and food vendors, see the Art in the Park’s virtual program here.

Alfresco Saturdays in Kennewick

This weekend kicks off Alfresco Saturdays, a monthly event sponsored by the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership throughout the autumn months.

The event will features artists, craft and food vendors 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, along Kennewick Avenue.

Sections Kennewick Avenue between Dayton Street and Auburn Street will be closed to vehicles. Vendors will be set up along the street.

Downtown businesses along with some food vendors will expand into the streets.

Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop will have a summer fun/Hawaiian themed Bake Pa-ride (parade). Those interested in participating can meet at Keewaydin Park East of the community center between 8:45 and 9 a.m. for a coffee and snack.

The Pa-Ride will be leave for Fruitland Park about 9:15am, then return to downtown for the Alfresco Saturday street fair about 10 a.m.

Other Alfresco Saturdays include Aug. 28, Sept. 25 and Oct 30.