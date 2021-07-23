Ready for Water Follies again? Shuttles, tickets and closed roads

The Tri-City Water Follies is back in action along the Columbia River.

The Washington State Patrol is reminding spectators at the hydroplane racing event of closures and increased patrols around the Tri-Cities throughout the weekend.

The Columbia River is closed to the public — from the blue bridge to “hydro island” — from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 23, through Sunday.

The main entrance to Columbia Park in Kennewick, located off Highway 240, will be closed from 4 to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday to allow vehicles to exit from Water Follies as it wraps up each day.

The off-ramp from Highway 240 westbound to Edison Street will be closed at the same time.

Vehicles are prohibited from stopping on the shoulders of Highway 240 over the weekend to either drop off or pick up spectators, watch the races or check out the air shows.

Safety patrols

State troopers will be doing extra safety patrols throughout the weekend to watch for speeding, drunk drivers and aggressive or distracted drivers, as well as seat belt compliance.

“Our primary goal is to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions. We want this Water Follies weekend to be a safe and enjoyable event for everyone in the Tri-Cities,” the news release said.

In past years, an estimated 65,000 spectators have attended the weekend’s events.

Troopers from Kennewick, Walla Walla, Grandview and Yakima will be working the extra patrols to monitor the thousands of spectators who attend the races in Columbia Park.

Unmarked patrol cars, along with airplanes, will be used in the emphasis patrols.

Shuttles to park

Ben Franklin Transit will be providing free shuttles to and from the HAPO Columbia Cup on Saturday and Sunday on both the Kennewick and Pasco sides of the river.

Shuttles will travel to Columbia Park from Lampson Stadium in Kennewick and the Knight Street Transit Center in Richland.

On the Pasco side, shuttle rides will travel between HAPO Center and Wade Park.

Shuttles start at 8 a.m. and leave every hour until noon. The return trips start 15 minutes after the last heat of the day.

Carry-ons such as coolers will be allowed.

Masks are required for all shuttle passengers.

Tickets

Adult tickets are $15 for ages 12 and older, youth tickets are $5 for ages 6 to 12 and tickets for children 6 and under are free.

Each ticket and parking pass is only valid for the day and zone you choose on the Kennewick and Pasco sides of the river.

Parking is $10 for general admission and $20 for the VIP section.

What to Bring

With heat and sunny skies expected, you’ll need sunscreen, water, a hat for face shade, proper shoes, chairs, blankets and shade umbrellas or canopies.

Bags and coolers are subject to search at viewing areas.

Prohibited items include weapons, squirt bottles, squirt guns, glass cups or bottles, drones, fireworks, skateboards, golf carts, bicycles and scooters.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited. Beer gardens will be on both sides.

Pets should be left at home.

Smoking is not permitted in the pit areas.